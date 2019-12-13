3.42 RUB
New e-government service to be created in Belarus by the end of 2024
A new e-government service will be created in Belarus by the end of the year. The Ministry of Communications notes that as early as next year, this digital solution will begin to be used for the formation and maintenance of draft state programs in various areas: from social protection and food security to support for entrepreneurial initiatives.
The data from this system will be available to citizens, which will allow Belarusians to get information about the work of government agencies to develop the economy and improve the quality of life.
