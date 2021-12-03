Dmitry Pinevich meets with medical students

A new strain of coronavirus, post-graduate distribution and career prospects. Minister of Health of Belarus Dmitry Pinevich met with Gomel medical students. Future doctors had an opportunity to ask any question of interest. The main topics are epidemiological situation and further life of young people after graduation. Dmitry Pinevich noted that the level of medical salaries together with Covid additional payments amounted to 150% of the average salary in Belarus this year. This level will be maintained and will increase by 2025. The government is working on a new procedure for providing housing for medical workers. As for the pandemic, there is every reason to believe that the new omicron strain is more infectious, but much less dangerous.