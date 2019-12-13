3.42 RUB
New boxing gym opens in Minsk
The new boxing gym, which meets all international standards, has opened in Minsk today. Sports school of the primary Trade Union Organization of the Minsk Tractor Plant is located on Koshevogo Street 30. The modern gym appeared thanks to the initiative of the Belarusian Boxing Federation, which was supported by the heads of the enterprise. This department appeared at MTP only last year, now it has more than a hundred practitioners.
There are 65 sports schools in Belarus today. They engage people in the Olympic sport - boxing.
