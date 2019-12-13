Belarusian people get things they need: road junction, cancer center and new shop at glass factory in Grodno

A multilevel road junction was opened in Grodno. It was built in a record time, in just three months, and became part of a larger bypass road. The opening of a new overpass is a gift to citizens for November, 7. The Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko took part in the ceremony.



Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:



“We have obligations to the country, to the citizens both in construction, reconstruction and major repairs of roads. That's why we are fulfilling them. This year about 800 kilometers of national roads will be reconstructed as well as about 1,400 kilometers of local roads.



The construction of the first stage of the oncology center in Grodno is at the final stage. A modern building of the radiological department has already been constructed. The purchase of high-tech equipment is underway. The construction of the cancer center in Grodno began in August 2019. During this time, a full-fledged medical campus has grown on an area of several hectares. The facility is planned to be fully commissioned in 2025. At present, about 30 thousand people in the region suffer from oncological diseases. And all of them receive help either in the capital or in other regional centers.



About 200 new jobs will soon appear at an industrial enterprise in Grodno. The local glass factory is completing the construction of a shop for the production of glass containers using innovative technologies. It is, in fact, a new production facility designed primarily for the domestic market.



Tatiana Bondar, official representative of the Belarusian Glass Company holding:



“It is planned to produce more than 200 million pieces of glass per year. A novelty for the glass plant at the new site will be the production of glass of absolutely any color. And transition from one color to another will be possible in the shortest terms.”



It is planned that the new glass shop will start working by the end of this year. After it reaches its full capacity, the export of domestic glassware will become possible



