The "popular dialogue" will be based on the achievements of representatives of all sectors of the country. Among the issues to be addressed is the preservation of the transit attractiveness of Belarus. Over the past year, our roads have improved both in terms of comfort and safety. In a record time, they reconstructed the interchanges along Orlovskaya Street in Minsk. An updated Polotsk Overpass was opened in Vitebsk. They have modernized the road from Vitebsk to St. Petersburg. And in Grodno, a railway bridge across the Neman will finally relieve the residents of traffic jams.