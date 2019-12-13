Belarus sector in common defense system

After the epic failure in Afghanistan, experts predict end of US global hegemony. But let us go back in time and remember how the Americans won a dubious victory over Iraq. Then came the "Greater Middle East" project, the "democratization and reconstruction" of the countries of the Middle East and North Africa. This plan became Washington's priority. As a result, there are no pro-Western regimes there, but there is chaos in the region since the start of the Arab Spring. They also extended their grasp to the European continent, and Yugoslavia was wiped off the map.

The experience of military conflicts shows that the aggressor must be stopped at maximum range and with high efficiency. And we have enough reasons to be concerned. From January 2013 to December 2020, there have been about 2,900 instances in which NATO and Russian allies' military forces have clashed with each other. Such events have occurred all over the world, but the main hotbeds of activity have been in the Baltic, Black and Norwegian seas. In this regard, the problem has become global.

The Baltic Sea region and its coastal areas are the most problematic, analysts say.

Year-round training exercises where attacks are practiced are held. The NATO infrastructure is being built near the borders. Only in Poland, where 4.5 thousand U.S. servicemen are deployed, apart from their contingent, the infrastructure will make it possible to build up the grouping up to 20 thousand in a short period of time. And then there are the Baltic States. Every week NATO aviation conducts up to 30 reconnaissance flights near the borders of Belarus. This is the data of the Security Council of our country. The arsenal ranges from strategic and reconnaissance aircraft to tactical reconnaissance drones. The demonstration flights by U.S. Armed Forces strategic bomber aircraft have intensified. And the intensity of the U.S. Air Force strategic bomber flights in Europe has increased 14 times in the past six years. In the picture, the Polish fighter imitates a missile attack on the Belarusian air defense system S-300. The aircraft is approaching our borders. It is probing not only us but the air defense system of the Kaliningrad Region as well our airspace is also covered by the Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Today there are no separate risks of Moscow and Minsk in the western direction. Back in 1941, we were confronted with a frontal attack from the West. Today, geographically speaking, Brest is under attack from three sides: from the West, from the North and from the South. So, from my point of view, given what is happening in Ukraine, we must be prepared in advance. Nikolai Mezhevich, head of the Center for Belarusian Studies of the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences

Belarus is talking about buying the S-400 system. This was stated by the President during the Big Conversation. Alexander Lukashenko explained that the question was put to Vladimir Putin and although the systems are expensive, the Belarusian side can buy them at a consolidated price. The Russian side has already stated that they are ready to consider the request in the shortest possible time.