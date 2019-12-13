Fighting coronavirus and health situation discussed at meeting in Independence Palace

The participants discussed the issues of social support for certain categories of citizens and the work of medicine in under pandemic conditions. The Belarusian Covid-19 response method was also used by other states. It results from a three-level system that allows coping with the spread of the disease and does not overload hospitals. Those who are observed at home are equally closely monitored. These are people who tolerate the disease asymptomatically. But there a strict control at all stages of recovery, especially in the hospital.



It goes without saying that in the context of the virus one should not forget about those who need help - these are families with many children and people with disabilities - this was the point of the draft decree on social support. Also, Alexander Lukashenko instructed to pay special attention to lonely elderly people who are recovering from illness. The head of state put this issue under the personal control of the Minister of Labor and Social Security. In the near future, the agency, together with the Ministry of Health, will identify specific health centers, where the elderly Belarusians can be treated under the supervision of specialists.

