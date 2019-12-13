Medical achievements in numbers and facts

Of course, the little lives saved are the most important result of our surgeons' work. Every year, Belarusian specialists save more than 5 thousand children's hearts. At the same time, the average age of patients is 1 year. Our specialists also successfully fight against childhood malignant diseases. The survival rate of small patients with oncology in our country is 72%. Belarus is in the top three countries of the world with the lowest infant and maternal mortality rates. In general, our country is among the 50 best countries in the world in terms of pregnancy management and the organization of childbirth. It also holds the 25th position in the list of countries that are the most comfortable for motherhood. Last year, the World Health Organization awarded Belarus, along with Brunei and Canada, the honorary first place in the world in the ranking of access to medical services