О. Gaidukevich: Poland uses migrants as instrument to aggravate situation on the border with Belarus

The leader of the Liberal Democratic Party Oleg Gaidukevich believes that Poland uses migrants exclusively as a tool to aggravate the situation on the border with Belarus. He expressed this opinion in the Clear Politics Plus program on Belarus 1.



According to the parliamentarian, migrants are just a tool for Poland, because there's no big problem in two thousand women and children.



Oleg Gaidukevich:



"Here we started talking about the Kurds. Who are the Kurds? They are an unhappy, deceived people who have suffered for centuries in the Middle East. We remember very well the events in Iraq. The Kurds acted as allies of the United States when it was fighting Saddam Hussein, they were promised their own state. They are still being promised it. There is an unrecognized Kurdish autonomy."



And, of course, the problem is not migrants, says the parliamentarian. "In the territory of Belarus, we are able to provide peace for our citizens during a day with that number of migrants," he declared. "People ask a question: what if they start violating public order here? As a deputy, I can say that a day is enough to bring order in this matter. So migrants are a tool. The Poles use it only to exacerbate the situation on the border with Belarus."



And the aggravation, according to Oleg Gaidukevich, has begun: "The NATO contingentis on the border with Belarus. Now they want to increase it. But when these events are not over, NATO will not leave. This will lead to the fact that we will give an adequate response. We are already increasing the border security. If they force us, we will put S-400 and Polonez along the border in the future."



There is no other way but equal dialogue, the expert says. "Look, we are ready for dialogue. I do not know a single official of the State Border Committee, who does not want to talk, but as equals. Where is your dialogue? Apart from threats, blackmail and cannons, which you brought to the border, there is nothing. Europe must understand: it is useless to talk to Belarus in such a language. It will bring to nothing," summed up Oleg Gaidukevich.

