Participants of open dialog in Minsk talk about hooliganism in youth environment
The issues of illegal use of drugs, psychotropic substances, as well as areas of responsibility were discussed at a dialog in the Republican Youth House. They talked about the causes and consequences of crimes with the guys who have already committed them.
Experts explained the norms of the legislation and informed young people about the sanctions of the articles.
Konstantin Stuk, lawyer of the specialized legal consultation of Minsk "Belurzaschita", member of the Council of Young Lawyers of Minsk City Bar Association:
I would call the video pranks a provocation. I think that such videos, in which bloggers mock random passers-by for the sake of hype, can already be regarded as hooliganism. Their authors show a disrespectful attitude towards society and use profanity. Another factor is music. Performers whom children listen to, become heroes for them, they want to be like them. And the last, of course, movies.
The other day we've already written about the fact that a Belarusian schoolboy became a victim of swatting. The information that armed attacks on local schools were being prepared was spread in Soligorsk in closed groups spread. Law enforcers promptly checked the information and identified the teenager, on behalf of whom the messages were sent. He turned out to be a 15-year-old schoolboy from Minsk. He received a message in Telegram with a call to join a closed game chat room in Soligorsk, which he ignored. It was in this channel that they found the fake spread on his behalf.
