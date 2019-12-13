UN declares about necessity to prepare for future pandemics

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that the world needs to prepare for future pandemics, taking into account the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, BelTA reports.

According to Guterres, when the next pandemic breaks out, it will be necessary to act more effectively.

UN Secretary General noted that the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer an international health emergency, but the disease is still circulating and its devastating effects are still being felt. For example, Guterres pointed out that the economic damage from the pandemic has yet to be addressed, and health systems in many countries continue to face great challenges. Three years after the first vaccines against COVID-19 were developed, billions of people, mostly in developing countries, remain unprotected.

"Together, the world must improve virus surveillance, strengthen health systems and realize the promise of universal health coverage," Guterres urged.