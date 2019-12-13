PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
We will tell you about corruption scandal around extremist channel

A new round of corruption scandal around the extremist resource Belsat is coming up. The Polish prosecutor's office is conducting a check. It is assumed that the managers, former and current, have caused damage to the budget of the neighboring republic for 7 million zlotys. The money was used through their own firms in private apartments. But it could be more! All grant money was spent through the fund of the directors.

