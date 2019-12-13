Minister of Health on new batch of vaccines from China and epidemic situation

The issue of health care will be reflected in the new Constitution draft. It is important that everyone should be responsible about one’s health. A major batch of Chinese vaccine against coronavirus has arrived in Belarus today. Our Minister of Health and the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Belarus followed the route along the electronic map.



3 million doses of Vero Cell vaccine delivered from China to Belarus



A total of 3 million doses was supplied. The Ministry of Health bought 1.5 million of them, while the Chinese side gave us the same amount as gratuitous aid, according to an agreement of the two countries' leaders. Vero Cell is used for mass vaccination of all categories of citizens.



Vaccination against COVID-19



Today, the Minister of Health reported that the first vaccination stage covered 55.6% of the country's population. Almost 46% completed the full course.



