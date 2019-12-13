PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus Ministry of Finance announces new mechanisms of social support

Next year, special attention will be paid to the salaries of low income specialists. We are talking about employees in education, culture and social security. Budget-2021 provides for an increase of their income by 9% on average. Disease prevention is a priority. That is why an impressive sum of money is planned for purchasing COVID-19 vaccines. The document also stipulates new mechanisms of social support.

