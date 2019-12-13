PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
State Property Committee announces new opportunities to buy real estate in the country

These are new opportunities for those who are planning to buy suburban real estate. The President's Decree, which enters into force on September 27, allows local authorities to solve the problem of empty houses more efficiently. And those who want to buy housing in the country in some cases will be able to do it for just one base value.

