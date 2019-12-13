3.42 RUB
Founder of extremist formation White Legion announces radical opposition plans in August 2020
They wanted to occupy Belarus in August 20. More and more facts about the radical plans of the opposition appear. We have at our disposal an interview of the founder of the extremist formation "White Legion" to one of the opposition resources. They were going to take Grodno in August-September, everything had been planned in advance. And women's marches and other actions were held according to a pre-written script. Representatives of law enforcement agencies repeatedly said that the plans for Grodno were serious and it was going to be captured, so the readiness was combative. Many people still have no idea how real the fight for the regional center in the west of the country was.
