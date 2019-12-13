Lukashnko dwells on Victory Day, memory and global crisis at solemn meeting on May 9 occasion

Victory Day celebrations officially kicked off in Minsk today. This is a holiday that for 79 years reminds about an important moment in our history and honors the heroic feat of our grandfathers and great-grandfathers.

On the eve of May 9, a solemn meeting was held at the Palace of the Republic. Our President took part in it. Addressing the audience, Alexander Lukashenko said that for Belarusians the truth and memory of the war are stronger than time. And today Minsk responds to all attempts of intimidation with a consistent peacekeeping position and the policy of strategic deterrence. The Belarusian leader appealed to the peoples of near and far abroad to stop the mad politicians, not to give them a chance to turn all life on the planet into ashes. The situation is aggravated by the expansion of military blocs and NATO capacity building in our region. In this regard, all actions of Belarus are exclusively in the sphere of defense. We are not threatening anyone, but we are preparing to inflict unacceptable damage in response to potential aggression! In spite of the holiday, our President spoke about the burning issues of the day.

The President started his speech with what May 9 means to us. This is a truly sacred date. It contains the whole truth of life for Belarusians.

"For us, Belarusians, the truth and memory of the war are stronger than time and have no borders," said the head of state. - We remember our anti-fascist friends, the heroes of the "Normandy-Neman" regiment, the participants of the meeting on the Elbe and other examples of joint struggle against the enemy. This is a subject of our common pride with all those who together with us opposed fascism and who are still proud."

"All peoples of the Earth should know what an incredibly high price was paid by Belarusians alone for peace and freedom," Alexander Lukashenko said.

"At the same time, today in many Western states our Victory is outlawed. Fascist radicals march under the banners of SS divisions. War criminals are honored at the state level. And those who honor the memory of the Great Victory are declared enemies of the nation. Unprecedented information attacks and all kinds of falsifications by the collective West justify the atrocities committed by the Nazis and their henchmen," said the Belarusian leader.

It was a terrible time. But we simply have no right to forget it. 300 thousand of our compatriots were taken to Germany as slaves. Only the infamous camp of Trostenets claimed the lives of more than 200 thousand civilians. Hundreds of ghettos turned our land into a conveyor belt of death, and our national wealth was looted and exported. It was a true genocide of civilians, the investigation of which is continued by the Prosecutor General's Office.

"No matter who in the "great democracies" opposes and obstructs, no matter what anyone says, regardless of personalities and statutes of limitations, we will identify and bring to justice those involved in the atrocities of the Nazis. Even if posthumously or in absentia," the President said.

"Unprecedented information attacks and all kinds of falsifications by the collective West justify the atrocities committed by the Nazis and their henchmen," said the Belarusian leader. - We see how the revanchists are trying to pull the bankrupt Nazi ideology out of the underworld. Everything is presented as if the Nuremberg Tribunal never happened. And it is not only about Ukraine.

In these circumstances, the head of state noted, the truth about the crimes of fascism serves as a serious warning to mankind, and the preservation of historical memory acquires special importance.

The Great Patriotic War cooled down hotheads for a long time. Despite all the contradictions and even in the conditions of the Cold War, the opposing sides kept the balance. But with the collapse of the USSR the lessons of the war have been forgotten, and some countries think they are the masters of the world.

Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that today politicians of some countries think they are masters of the world. It has become a common practice for them to rudely and unceremoniously interfere in the affairs of sovereign states.

It is enough to declare an undesirable country a zone of one's interests or a "threat" to national security, and carpet bombings and the overthrow of an "undemocratic" regime will immediately follow," the President noted. - For this reason, hotbeds of tension constantly erupt in various parts of the world, destroying countries and entire regions. There are many examples. We have come to the point that today no state feels protected from external aggression.

According to the head of state, the destruction of the fundamental foundations of strategic stability and international security institutions by the countries of the collective West contributes to this.

The trend of Western democratizers is total Russophobia, imposition of abolitionist culture, pressure and blackmail of entire nations, proxy wars. The expansion of military blocs heats up the situation. NATO has long been at our borders. We stand head-on. And we are preparing to respond adequately, if anything. The complex of response measures includes several stages. The latest surprise inspections of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces have shown our readiness to respond effectively to possible aggression. Belarus is a peaceful country, but it is vital to respond to such threats. Together with its allies.

The head of state said that against the background of ever-increasing military activity in Europe, Belarus is taking a set of measures to adequately respond to the aggravation of the situation. "This activity on the defense of our country is of a planned nature and involves several stages," he said.

During the first stage, reinforced tank and mechanized battalions were withdrawn in response to the concentration of troops near the northwestern borders of Belarus (which is already about 90,000 people). The issues of preventing sabotage and reconnaissance groups and illegal armed groups from entering the Belarusian territory were worked out. Also, against this background, a surprise inspection with mobilization and bringing to full combat readiness of mechanized and anti-aircraft missile brigades was held. "And the last is a large-scale inspection of the air force," said Alexander Lukashenko.

According to him, these inspections have shown the effectiveness of the existing system of combat and mobilization readiness, the ability of brigades to timely move to the highest degree of combat readiness and fulfill the tasks as intended.

The rotation of cover troops in the North-West direction is currently underway. Military units of the separate mechanized brigade occupy new areas of operational purpose. They are being replaced by a reinforced battalion tactical group from another separate mechanized brigade.

"Today we are starting to work out the second stage of response measures. For this purpose, the general staffs of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia are planning to test the forces and means of the joint regional grouping of troops, within the framework of which it is planned to practice the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons for the first time," the President said. - During the test, special munitions will be delivered to missile and aviation military units, loaded onto launchers and suspended on airplanes. Missile divisions of the Iskander and Polonez operational-tactical complexes will be secretly withdrawn to the designated positions and will practice the issues of missile strikes to repel a possible attack on Belarus.

The leaders of Belarus and Russia intend to discuss the decision on joint coordination and use of troops using special munitions at a meeting in Moscow on May 8. "And we'll make the final decision," said the head of state.

At the same time, he emphasized that this test is exclusively defensive in nature.

The world is closer than ever to World War III. There are more and more frequent talks about war and even nuclear strikes from various Western figures... Do people need it? The Belarusian leader appealed to the peoples of near and far abroad to stop their mad politicians, not to give them a chance to turn all life on the planet into ashes.

The head of state emphasized that the world has never come as close to the threshold of nuclear war as it is now. He noted that the statements of Western politicians (France is in the vanguard of Europeans) lead to escalation of tension not only on the European continent, but also in the world as a whole.

"I am a peaceful person, I do not want war. I am a historian and I know well that Belarus has always been a theater of military operations. I have studied World War II and the Great Patriotic War not only from books. When I became President, I familiarized myself with the true state of affairs in June 1941 and on the eve on our border, when we believed what we were told. We were persuaded that there would be no war, that everything was normal," said Alexander Lukashenko.

The President pointed out that Belarus does not intend to give in to any provocations and is not going to go to war with anyone. "It's not for me to throw the country, millions of people into the crucible of war. It's just our task if the enemy's boot steps on our land again, we must inflict unacceptable damage on the enemy. And he must understand that," said the Belarusian leader. - "And when you realize that you will instantly receive something that you can't survive, the unacceptable damage and loss, you will never (if you still have something left in your head) start this war.

"Therefore, we do not believe any assurances. We reiterate once again: we are not going to attack anyone. We are simply reacting to what is happening not far away, somewhere in Gaza, where Israel is bombing civilians, where tens of thousands of people have already been killed - silence. We don't intervene in those conflicts. We watch our land and react to what is happening nearby. I repeat once again: 90,000 (foreign troops - Editor's note) are concentrated on our borders. Who of you can stand up and say that out of these 90 thousand tomorrow ten thousand will not attack our border? No one," said Alexander Lukashenko.

Therefore, added the President, he, as commander-in-chief, has decided to deploy military units in all possible directions of attack. The defense measures also involve the forces of the border troops and the police.

"If it will be quiet, good, we will also have peace and quiet. If someone uses weapons against us, we will instantly respond. We will not draw any lines. We are not Russia, thousands or thousands of kilometers away - you can draw lines there and expect something. You can't seize Mother Russia at once. And Belarus, as the last war showed, ceased to exist within a month. Now it will be even faster. So no lines. No lines. Any aggression - and the response will be instant," warned the Belarusian leader.

The National Security Concept and Military Doctrine adopted at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly are our response to the challenges of the time. Moreover, Minsk does not hide strategic documents - on the contrary, it speaks openly about its security policy.

"We are an absolutely peaceful country and do not consider any state as an adversary. But if necessary, the Belarusian people will defend their native land using all possible forces and means," said Alexander Lukashenko. - According to him, thanks to professional training, patriotism, loyalty to military duty and the Fatherland, the soldiers of the Belarusian army are able to ensure the security of our state and inflict irreparable and unacceptable damage to the enemy if necessary.

"Saying all this, I am thinking about not overdoing it, not to strain our society," Alexander Lukashenko continued. - Everything we do, we are doing to prevent this (a repeat of the Great Patriotic War experience. - Editor's note) from happening. I don't believe that in fat and rich Western Europe someone will want to get into dirty, lousy trenches to fight. They're already used to it. And our young people, you know, don't want it. It's us, who were born then, not far from that Great Victory, who understand what it all cost our parents and grandfathers."