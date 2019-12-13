Social Security Fund and strengthening of support for pensioners and children with disabilities discussed at Palace of Independence

Pensions will go up by another 5% as of December 1. The signing of the decree became known during the discussion of measures to improve the Social Security Fund at the Palace of Independence on November 10.



We are talking about pensions and support for children with disabilities. New approaches include the general digitalization of the calculation of pensions, rejection of the use of paper employment records and the introduction of mechanisms for informing people in advance about what their pension will be.



The average pension in the country today is Br670. It has increased by almost a quarter compared to December 2021. The task of the Social Security Fund is to make the retirement as comfortable as possible, without fuss and collection of certificates.



Speaking about the proposed innovations, the President asked the question: do we need such changes if the system is working properly? As for pensions, all functions in this sphere are proposed to be given to the Federal Service for Social Protection. Among the other proposals, is digitalization of all the processes. The President drew attention to the issue of the proper protection of these electronic databases.



According to Minister of Labor and Social Security of Belarus Irina Kostevich, people as they approach retirement age, knowing the amount of their future pension guaranteed by the state, will be able to make informed decisions.



