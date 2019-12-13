PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ATN film reveals gray schemes of timber sales and criminal forest business

The state lost 6 million rubles in 1,5 year: these figures were announced by the State Control Committee based on the results of inspections on the sale of Belarusian timber. Gray schemes of timber sales, the most non-standard moves that the criminal forest business has come up with, will be revealed in the film of the TV News Agency.

For a year and a half of hard work to restore order in the industry, about two hundred thousand cubic meters of wood fell into the shadow circulation. By the time the film goes on air, at least two dozen criminal cases will be initiated.

