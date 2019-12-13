COVID-19 situation - is there hope for improvement?

There is hope that "omicron" will soon begin to retreat. This is the cautious prediction of the situation with COVID-19 made by medics. The prerequisites are as follows: the number of newly registered children with coronavirus infection is getting much smaller every day. In Belarus, there are about a thousand cases a day. The experience of countries where the "omicron" has slowed down suggests that a decrease in the spread of the virus among children is a clear sign of stabilization of the epidemic situation. Although there is no way to predict how the virus will behave, even experienced scientists cannot do so. So far, many patients remain in outpatient care and hospitals are not empty.



Elena Krotkova, First Deputy Minister of Health of Belarus:



“There has been some negative trend in the increase in the number of elderly people hospitalized with quite serious condition. Their symptoms include fever for more than 5 days, labored breathing, overall weakness. Therefore, I want to appeal - do not try to treat yourself on your own for a long time, seek medical attention.”



Coronavirus under control



The situation is under control, but there is no reason to relax. The incidence figures are consistently high. Only a slight decrease has been noted in the pediatric population. Today, we can assume that the "omicron" is gradually receding. Doctors in countries where the situation has already stabilized have traced such a pattern.



