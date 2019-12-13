Kostevich tells about creation of conditions for combining career and family responsibilities in Belarus

Minister of Labor and Social Protection Irina Kostevich told how conditions for combining career and family responsibilities are created in Belarus at the international conference "Family in the center of socio-demographic policy of the state," BelTA reports.

"Family support is a priority state policy. For some reason, in most cases it is seen as financial support. Undoubtedly, it is serious. This year Br3.5 billion will be allocated for benefits to families raising children alone. But the support also includes health care, education, health improvement and guarantees. We have a comprehensive approach to preserving traditional family values. And we have one goal - a happy family," said Irina Kostevich.

According to her, in the modern world, it is necessary to create conditions to maintain a balance of family responsibilities and career. "Belarusian woman is very educated and wants to realize herself in the profession. This is important, and the state is interested in such professionals. Therefore, its task is to create this balance through the Labor Code," added the Minister.