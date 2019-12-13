3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Expert opinion on trends in Belarus labor market
Today the citizens of Belarus and Russia not only have equal rights to choose their place of residence, but also have equal employment, wages and pension benefits. Besides, each of the parties quite autonomously solves the arising problems in their territories. Employment support is one of the measures stipulated in the program of social and economic development of Belarus ending 2025. The pandemic has had a major impact on the market. It is obvious. The situation is recovering now, but some trends will stay with us in the future.
Oleg Tokun, Head of the Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection dwells on the labor market of Belarus
(video).
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All