Expert opinion on trends in Belarus labor market

Today the citizens of Belarus and Russia not only have equal rights to choose their place of residence, but also have equal employment, wages and pension benefits. Besides, each of the parties quite autonomously solves the arising problems in their territories. Employment support is one of the measures stipulated in the program of social and economic development of Belarus ending 2025. The pandemic has had a major impact on the market. It is obvious. The situation is recovering now, but some trends will stay with us in the future.