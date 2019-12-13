О. Tokun: Employees will be officially able to work part of the week in the office and the remaining days remotely

Flexible forms of employment will be specified in the Labor Code. An employee will officially be able to work part of the week in the office and the remaining days remotely. Belarus will become one of the few countries where this issue will be regulated by law. The corresponding statement was made by Oleg Tokun, Head of the Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. The situation in the labor market in the country is stable now and the unemployment rate is not more than 4%. At the same time, there are regions where the rates are lower. Each of them will find their own recipe for recovery.