One can visit Belarus without visa until July 10

Foreign fans continue coming to Belarus. Fortunately, this is facilitated by a visa-free entry. Having a ticket to the competitions within the framework of the European Games, a passport and an insurance, one can visit Belarus without a visa until July 10.

