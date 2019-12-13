Belarus learned about the earthquake in Turkey 4 minutes in advance - Could the disaster be prevented and seismologists' forecast for March

It's been exactly a month since the deadly earthquakes in Syria and Turkey. The number of victims is more than 50 thousand. And this is the largest catastrophe that has ever occurred in this region. The countries now have the attention of seismologists from all over the world, including Belarus. And, by the way, our specialists saw a major tremor approaching on February 6. Could the catastrophe have been prevented?

Images of the terrible disaster of February 6 instantly spread around all the world's news sites. And it looked more like fragments of an apocalyptic movie, not the reality, where residential areas collapse like a house of cards in the blink of an eye. Thousands of people were trapped under the rubble. Even today, many remain missing, and official lists of the dead include more than 45,000 people in Turkey alone.

Belarus was one of the first countries to send humanitarian aid, followed by emergency rescue teams and military doctors to the stricken region. In February there were hundreds of aftershocks. Seismic activity in the region remains today. Turkey is located in one of the most active seismic zones in the world. The eastern part is located just at the intersection of three tectonic plates. Their movements are watched today by scientists from all over the world.

Two geophysical observatories and 16 seismic laboratories are at the disposal of Belarusian specialists to detect earth shocks. The equipment is located in strategic locations (such as Soligorsk and Ostrovets) and in the heart of Belarus, in Pleshchenitsy, where the equipment sees waves all over the globe.

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria had no effect on seismic activity in Belarus. Though up to a hundred earthquakes are registered here annually. The tremors occur mainly in the Soligorsk mining and industrial region, where the potassium plant operates. But their power is so small that not a human can feel such "shocks", it is only recorded by special equipment with GPS and time and frequency synchronization.

Seismic observations have been carried out in Belarus since the 1960s. The data on the strongest earthquakes in the Carpathian Mountains, Chile and Japan are stored on these shelves. Last September Pleshchenitsy also recorded one of several explosions on the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea. The data about the tremors in Turkey and Syria reached the Belarusian specialists 4 minutes before the disaster.

The ones that occurred on the Turkey-Syria border were recorded at a depth of 10 km. Specialists have learned to clearly determine the strength and location, but the time of the event is still impossible to calculate.

Scientists predict a major earthquake in March