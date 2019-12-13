Evolution of combat algorithms of Belarusian military

The war is becoming increasingly unpredictable. Sometimes the military has to return to old techniques and developments that show high effectiveness in modern conflicts. Armed confrontations also have a common place. The winners are not those who are equipped with the latest technology, but those who know how to use every opportunity and their full potential every minute. We learn about the evolution of combat algorithms from the Disposition project.

Chaos is now on the battlefield - the most dynamic site on the planet. The rules of modern fight are changing faster than the EU imposes sanctions or Lithuania closes its borders. Moreover, combat has many new quirks, forms and features. How new are they though? A hunting rifle is already recognized as an effective tool against certain types of drones, and drones independently form a combat reality. And shooting or reconnaissance without aerial robots will become an unprecedented art.

In Belarus, they not only pointedly stated this fact, but also actively trained troops in resistance centers. These days, the motorized riflemen are undergoing training.

“There are trenches and dugouts connected around the entire area by communication passages. That is, you can walk around the area from one point and end up at the end of another area,” said a serviceman of the mechanized brigade.

“It’s difficult for both sides, because the attackers have a drone that can see absolutely everything. But the defenders can also have an operator who will tell where the enemy will go, where to throw a grenade,” emphasized a serviceman of the mechanized brigade.

The use of fortified positions in organizing defense is the decision of President Lukashenko. In October 2023, he visited a fortified area in the Brest region. Today, the orders given are already within the scope of army practice.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

“We will have many such points. And in peacetime, we will work out all the measures to occupy these points in advance if we receive a signal that our neighbors are behaving badly. These nodes of resistance must be at least difficult for the enemy to pass through. There will be several similar lines of defense, but even larger, along the perimeter of the Belarusian border.”

By the way, we still have time to occupy the fortified area. Like any profitable position. Mobility is sometimes a decisive factor in confrontations. Belarusian reality gives advantages to those who are able to swim or walk along the bottom on caterpillars. Overcoming water barriers among troops is now a routine, everyday activity. Only with this approach will it be possible not to notice bodies of water in critical times.

“The territory of the Republic of Belarus is full of lakes and rivers, which in turn becomes a barrier line for both attacking units and defending units. In this training session, we teach not only afloat driving, but also train engineering units in reconnaissance, technical support units to carry out this exercise. All activities are carried out in a complex manner,” noted Deputy Commander of the Western Operational Command Dmitry Bitny.