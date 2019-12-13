3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Assistant to President of Belarus tells about main tendencies and prospects of national economy development
The reorientation of markets, investment and new programs were discussed at a lecture with students of Presidential Academy of Administration. The lecture was delivered by presidential aide Valery Belsky.
There is a demand for Belarusian products in 174 countries
Belarus is expanding the geography of its supplies. We export to far abroad as well. All in all, Belarusian products are in demand in 174 countries. Last year the foreign trade turnover of the republic exceeded $81 billion. This is more than 30% more than in 2020. Exports of goods also increased by almost 37% compared to the previous year.
This lecture completed the intellectual marathon dedicated to the anniversary of the Belarusian Society "Knowledge". There were four such meetings. They touched upon such topics as historical memory, system of democracy and grass-roots democracy and national idea. The project will be continued.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All