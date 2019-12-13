Assistant to President of Belarus tells about main tendencies and prospects of national economy development

The reorientation of markets, investment and new programs were discussed at a lecture with students of Presidential Academy of Administration. The lecture was delivered by presidential aide Valery Belsky.



There is a demand for Belarusian products in 174 countries

Belarus is expanding the geography of its supplies. We export to far abroad as well. All in all, Belarusian products are in demand in 174 countries. Last year the foreign trade turnover of the republic exceeded $81 billion. This is more than 30% more than in 2020. Exports of goods also increased by almost 37% compared to the previous year.