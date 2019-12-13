Ensuring accessibility of education - plans to provide fleet of vehicles for transportation of children in rural areas outlined by Minister of Education

Minister of Education Andrei Ivanets outlined plans to provide a fleet of vehicles for transportation of children in rural areas, reports BELTA.

The head of the department emphasized that ensuring accessibility is one of the components of the quality of education, as well as the provision of places in schools and kindergartens for children and kids in rural areas.

"More than 60 thousand children in the country are organized transportation to educational institutions. This requires constant renewal of the bus fleet. And over the past two years we have been carrying out systematic work with the support of the head of state. By his order we annually purchase about 130 new school buses," he said.

Also serious attention is paid to providing the necessary transport for children with special developmental needs of special schools and republican correctional aid centers. "Already this year we will reach 100 percent provision. This work is carried out jointly with regional executive committees. And, by and large, in 2024 we will almost completely complete the staffing of all regions," said the Minister of Education.