Regional Dozhinki 2022 Festival takes place in Stolbtsy

The holiday of bread and grain growers is celebrated in Stolbtsy. The farmers of the central region welcomed the regional Dozhinki today. The President congratulated the participants and guests on the successful completion of the harvesting season:



"You have much to be proud of! Over 2 million tons of grain has been harvested in Minsk Region - more than a quarter of the national yield. This record is the result of hard work of combine harvesters and drivers, agronomists and breeders, scientists and farm managers! This year was a serious test for all farmers of our country. You had to fight for literally every corn you grow, because in the current world situation grain crops are the new gold, which guarantees the country food security and stability," the message says.



The first awards ceremony will take place in an hour. Meanwhile, there are dozens of sites around the city: picturesque farmsteads, craftsmen fairs and, of course, performances of folk bands.



A landmark event of the regional holiday was the opening of the new cinema. The site has a modern architecture and is designed for fifty seats. The residents of Stolbtsy will enjoy a new CT room, a landscaped embankment, improved roads and renovated facades of houses - the whole town was transformed for the holiday.



