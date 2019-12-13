Updated concept of national security: deputies’ view

Another important topic is the update of the national security concept, which was discussed by the President last week. Today deputies shared their vision.



Oleg Gaidukevich, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:



“There are a lot of challenges today. The concept of security must clearly show people who live in our country and our neighbors how we will protect ourselves. It will spell out clearly and precisely what threats we see. It used to be abstract, because when we wrote it, we believed that the world could be different, not the way we see it now.”



There were four issues on today's House agenda. The deputies passed the licensing bill on second reading and also ratified a number of international agreements



