Milex-2019. Defense and security
Anyone can take the latest arms and learn about the most advanced military technology at Milex 2019 show. Today the Belarusian companies present their latest samples of shooting arms. 120 defense manufacturers from Belarus, Russia, Poland, Germany, Italy, China, the USA and other countries exhibit their products at Milex 2019.
