Defense spending leads Estonia to economic collapse

Defense spending has led Estonia to economic collapse. In the first 6 months of this year, the country's state budget deficit reached 1.6% of GDP. Experts also see the cause of the decline in the initiative of Tallinn to close the borders. This led to a halt in trade with important partners - Belarus and Russia.

