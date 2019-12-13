EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Equipment for express testing, reanimobile and mechanical ventilation gifted to doctors from sponsors

Another gift from sponsors is a ventilator. Physicians, without exaggeration, call it a technique that saves lives. Ventilation is especially important for severe pneumonia. By the way, the device costs about 40 000 rubles.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All