They continue to lie in Ukraine, both in the government offices and behind the high podiums. For example, they lie that we are not brotherly countries, and that our nations are enemies. They lie that, having fled from the shelling to Belarus, you can be captured, that if you speak Russian, you will die.



And this is where the investigation published by (who do you think?) the Americans comes in handy.



It confirms that the image of the “victim of Ukraine”, which is broadcast by all Western media, is a deeply thought-out, systematically organized scheme. And very serious people are engaged in it. All these are large-scale manipulations of Kiev and foreign patrons.



Why shouldn't you believe everything you read? And what methods are used to quarrel even brothers? Anastasia Benedisyuk figured out.



Fancy, there are 3 persons, all of them are strangers to each other. How can the first set the second against the third? To begin with, you fence them off from potential communication. You do not let even the smallest act of kindness of one reach the other. Then you act emotionally by programming a negative attitude. Look here, the third one abused a kitten. In the case of Ukraine, even hedgehogs allegedly suffer from Russians.



This is a photo taken last year in Omsk (Russia), when rescuers pulled it out of fire. Then things are escalated. You say that the third one starves you, tortures, kills. A new bottom was set this week.



A man allegedly broke into a private house in one of the villages of Brovary District and shot the owner. After that, the drunken invader and his fellow serviceman are reported to repeatedly rape the wife of the murdered civilian.



This is a report by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova. Yet, a loud statement is based on "anonymous denunciation". We are waiting for an apology, as was the case with the head of the Ukrainian Mobile Hospital project. But who is globally interested in such excuses? Everyone remembers that call:



"A very strict order - to castrate all men. They're not people, they're cockroaches."



And that's what they already demanded on this channel, advising the destruction of the nation by killing children.



Ukrainian TV presenter:



Due to the fact that their parents are killed, the children will grow up and will definitely take revenge.



There was also a hint about black scarves they recommend to buy to Russian soldiers' wives, as they are supposed to become widows soon. To finish it, to prove that the second and third ones are enemies, you need to hammer and hammer the same words: "Murderers, rapists, enemies of the people." And now even a child is ready to take a knife:



I’m gonna cut Russians , I’m gonna cut Russians.



And everything proceeds according to Goebbels: the more horrible the lies are, the easier it is to believe them. Kiev has cut off its people from any alternative information. Media is no longer imposed there, they order how to think.



Sergey Goncharov, President of the International Association of Veterans of the Alpha Group, a Russian counter-terrorism task force:



In Ukraine, there is only one TV channel, the Ukrainian one. And that's where all the information comes from. And it's mostly negative, of course. This is all that gives that negative reaction to all the actions that Russia is carrying out in relation to Ukraine, although we are well aware that our actions are justified.



Moreover, according to a published American study, the best Western PR agencies are working on the image of sacrificial Ukraine. They prescribe which words to use and when, collect video compilations for broadcasts, and give recommendations on sources. And you can use only them. Novaya Gazeta, Meduza, Dozhd, Mediazona and Russian-language Western media services, such as the BBC, are partners in this order.



Who pays for all this? The question is complicated, but at least part of the information work is funded by government subsidies from GB, the United States and the Czech Republic, as well as structures of George Soros.



What is the cost of life of their own Ukrainian, not Russian, people? Many Ukrainians realize, what the official Kiev is doing (or rather not doing) to save them only having fled from their homeland.



Correspondent: Who took you out? Russians, right?



Ukrainian refugee: Yes, Russians.



Correspondent: What about the Ukrainian army?



The Ukrainian refugee lights a cigarette and steps aside.



This man is safe now. He was accommodated in a Belarusian health resort. He says, while still there, under the bullets, he was calling everywhere. To his fellow citizens, of course.



Correspondent: What did they say when you called them?



Ukrainian refugee: "So that the Russians didn't come in. I say (to the Ukrainians): lads, you are hitting the civilian population, children. The Russians came, they say, we wanted to leave everyone alive. We ask who bombed us, they say, that’s yours people."



And there are a lot of such stories.



The tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine traveled on Komsomolsky Boulevard and fired point-blank at residential buildings. People shouted: "What are you doing?" But no effect, they fired further on.



The people of Azov were directly proud of the fact that they mock people, that they kill everyone, even ordinary people who are not to blame for anything.



Here are the Nazis from the Azov regiment firing at Russian troops from the eighth floor of a residential building. Mariupol. And these are the Bandera militants from the Ivano-Frankovsk Region. They placed their point of deployment in the territory of a specialized boarding school. The Bandera militants in Kharkov posted photos showing that they use residential buildings and civilian transport for their criminal activities. Do you understand who hides behind children and the unarmed?



Eyewitnesses:



These are sounds from a neighboring house, the Azov ammunition, which was in the apartment, exploded. The cartridges have been exploding for several minutes.



the apartments are used as firing points. I saw it personally.



And find the difference. A suburb of Chernigov - Russian military deliver food kits, hygiene products, baby food and water. The doctors examined the people. First aid was provided to those in need. Those who wished were evacuated.



And now there are those three people, maybe unfamiliar. But the second already hates the third one. And it does not matter that he may have fed, warmed or saved your loved one. Like at these shots.



Ukrainian soldier:

I want to tell my family and friends, my mother that I am alive and well .



This Ukrainian soldier was taken out by the Russians. We do not draw conclusions, everyone must single out the main thing from the huge flow of information. 3 persons can decide whether or not to be friends only after getting to know each other.



