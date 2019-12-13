Educational process in Belarus to be gradually resumed

Today, after a prolonged vacation, the educational process in the country has resumed. The beginning of the academic quadmester was postponed twice. This topic caused a wide resonance of the parents' opinion. It's understandable, we all care about our children. The educational and thematic planning has been adjusted, said the Ministry of Education. The educational process will be resumed gradually. And that's the key point. The school schedule was not changed, but the curriculum and calendar and thematic planning for each subject was adjusted.



