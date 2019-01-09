3.43 RUB
Caroling rite still alive in many villages of Belarus
Orthodox Christians continues. In folk tradition, the rite of caroling is still alive. People believed that if the carollers looked into the house, then the year would be filled with joyful events. And also Svyatki has long been considered to be the most suitable time for fortune telling.
Christmas time will last until Epiphany Day. This is the time not only for entertainment, but also for good deeds. It is customary to meet with loved ones and give them the warmth of one’s hearts.
