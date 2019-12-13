PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Minsk public and Belarusian Women's Union send humanitarian aid for refugees

Belarusians shows a sincere attitude to everything that happens on the border and to people. The Belarusian Union of Women has sent a humanitarian cargo to the Belarusian-Polish border today. It contains more than 2500 bags with food, kits for adults and children, hygiene products. Watching the events at the border in person is a complete different experience rather than following the situation through media. The desire to help still prevails over any emotions.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All