Minsk public and Belarusian Women's Union send humanitarian aid for refugees

Belarusians shows a sincere attitude to everything that happens on the border and to people. The Belarusian Union of Women has sent a humanitarian cargo to the Belarusian-Polish border today. It contains more than 2500 bags with food, kits for adults and children, hygiene products. Watching the events at the border in person is a complete different experience rather than following the situation through media. The desire to help still prevails over any emotions.