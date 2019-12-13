3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Minsk public and Belarusian Women's Union send humanitarian aid for refugees
Belarusians shows a sincere attitude to everything that happens on the border and to people. The Belarusian Union of Women has sent a humanitarian cargo to the Belarusian-Polish border today. It contains more than 2500 bags with food, kits for adults and children, hygiene products. Watching the events at the border in person is a complete different experience rather than following the situation through media. The desire to help still prevails over any emotions.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All