Public Information Center of Trade Unions Federation: No violations detected at polling stations in Belarus

No irregularities that could affect the voting process have been detected at any polling station in the country by national observers," the Public Information Center at the Federation of Trade Unions announced today. The specialists at the center consult observers, who have been accredited by public associations, political parties and citizens. That's more than 44,000 people. This is the first time such direct contact with observers has been organized in Belarus, but the two days of the team's work show that it was not in vain. They were able to promptly respond to unusual situations and check the information disseminated on the Web by destructively inclined citizens.