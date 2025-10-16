Obstacles for Tourists — Cars Must Be Registered Online to Cross from Latvia

Latvia introduces yet another obstacle for travelers. Now, when crossing the border, vehicles must undergo online registration. This applies to trips from Latvia into Belarus and Russia. The fee is nine euros. However, even this mandatory fee does not guarantee smooth passage or the absence of queues. Currently, drivers report that the system does not operate correctly.

How has this innovation affected the situation with queues?

New queue, old problems

Registration of vehicle data is offered on two specialized platforms. It can be done in advance or immediately before crossing the border. The system is supposed to automatically calculate the earliest possible crossing time. But in practice, from the very first day of the new procedure, it has caused additional inconveniences for travelers.

Of course, the infrastructure on the Latvian side has long been a source of dissatisfaction among drivers—particularly those involved in international transit. There are no cafes or shops nearby. The border crossing is in an open field, under rain, snow, or scorching sun. And now, with the electronic registration introduced, the situation has not improved for those traveling from Europe.

Denis Glebko, an official representative of the Polotsk border detachment, commented:

"Currently, we have not received any official information from Latvian border authorities regarding changes to border crossing procedures. At the same time, it should be noted that Belarus has not imposed any restrictions on crossing the border. The Grigorovshchina checkpoint is operating normally."

At first glance, the new system aims to simplify border crossing. But travelers find many aspects unclear. Firstly, as they say, the Latvian side almost did not inform the public about the changes, which has led to numerous questions in thematic chat groups. Why do the websites not work? And why is there a nine-euro fee? Latvia charges this fee for the comfort of electronic queueing.

What is this fee for?

Latvian control services have long been known for their lack of communication. Foreign travelers transiting through Paternieki report that interactions with border officials are minimal. Since the introduction of the electronic registration, contact with border guards has been even more limited. Therefore, the question of "why the new system does not operate correctly" remains unanswered. However, travelers often attribute registration failures to the "human factor."

Soon, additional problems may arise for travelers—those who perhaps did not intend to enjoy Latvian landscapes but were simply passing through. Starting November 1, Riga will suspend the crossing of buses engaged in irregular international transportation. The ban applies to all carriers, regardless of the country of registration of the company or vehicle.

Transport Collapse on the Polish Direction — Carriers Call for Regulation

Meanwhile, for the European Union, the new border crossing obstacles seem even more pressing than existing issues. Over six thousand vehicles are expected to enter the EU, with nearly four thousand on the busiest Polish route.