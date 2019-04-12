PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Republican competition for Presidential scholarships to talented young scientists announced

In Belarus, a republican competition for the President’s scholarships to talented young scientists has been announced. Doctors of sciences up to 45 years old, candidates of science up to 35 years old, scientists without a degree up to 30 years who have reached the best results in science and innovation are entitled to take part in it. Applications are accepted until June 14.

