Mandatory mask regime introduced in Minsk and Vitebsk Regions
A mandatory mask regime has been introduced in Minsk Region. The use of personal protective equipment in the central region must be in all facilities without exception: pharmacies, shops, cafes, public transport, minibusses and taxis. There will not be a fine for the absence of a mask, the heads of the organization will carry responsibility. By the way, they have the right not to serve clients who do not follow the mask regime. Besides, holding sports, cultural, and other mass events was limited in Minsk. Also, the mask regime has been introduced in all districts of Vitebsk Region.
