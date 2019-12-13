Washington and other Western regimes purposefully contributed to the creation of a hotbed of neo-Nazism in Ukraine. This was stated by the Chairman of the Russian Historical Society, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin at the opening of the exhibition "Ordinary Nazism" in the House of Moscow in Minsk.

As a consequence, the U.S. actions pose a threat not only to Belarus and Russia, but also to Europe and the whole world. The exhibition calls on the civilized part of humanity to fight against Nazism and those who try to whitewash it. Symbols, weapons and booklets have been collected by a group of employees of leading Russian museums working in the area of the special military operation.

Sergei Naryshkin, Chairman of the Russian Historical Society and director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service:

“It's a chime calling on the civilized part of humanity to fight evil. It is a reminder of the terrible tragedy that has been going on in Donbas for years and a reminder that the crimes of the Ukrainian punishers will not be forgotten and that they themselves will be brought to justice.”