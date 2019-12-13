3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
"Ordinary Nazism": Exhibition on terrible tragedy of civilian population of Donbass opens in Minsk
Washington and other Western regimes purposefully contributed to the creation of a hotbed of neo-Nazism in Ukraine. This was stated by the Chairman of the Russian Historical Society, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin at the opening of the exhibition "Ordinary Nazism" in the House of Moscow in Minsk.
As a consequence, the U.S. actions pose a threat not only to Belarus and Russia, but also to Europe and the whole world. The exhibition calls on the civilized part of humanity to fight against Nazism and those who try to whitewash it. Symbols, weapons and booklets have been collected by a group of employees of leading Russian museums working in the area of the special military operation.
Sergei Naryshkin, Chairman of the Russian Historical Society and director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service:
“It's a chime calling on the civilized part of humanity to fight evil. It is a reminder of the terrible tragedy that has been going on in Donbas for years and a reminder that the crimes of the Ukrainian punishers will not be forgotten and that they themselves will be brought to justice.”
Today, the West does not choose words in its attempts to vilify Belarus and Russia, even when allies join humanitarian projects. Aid has been sent to the affected regions more than once. And in Belarus, thanks to the Union State project, more than two thousand children from the affected regions have already been able to take a vacation from the war.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All