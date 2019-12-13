PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Queues for technical inspections. Inflow of car owners at diagnostic stations

In Belarus, there is an increased demand among drivers for a technical inspection in the first days of the new year. There are even queues at many diagnostic stations in order to get an authorization for a car to participate in road traffic. Three times more permits than last yearthere was issued for 10 days alone. We remind you that since January 1 the road tax is canceled in Belarus.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All