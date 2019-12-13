3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Queues for technical inspections. Inflow of car owners at diagnostic stations
In Belarus, there is an increased demand among drivers for a technical inspection in the first days of the new year. There are even queues at many diagnostic stations in order to get an authorization for a car to participate in road traffic. Three times more permits than last yearthere was issued for 10 days alone. We remind you that since January 1 the road tax is canceled in Belarus.
