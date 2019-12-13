Another sabotage on railway: 2 people detained

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on the arrest of two people for an attempt to render the railroad tracks unusable. It was reported that on the evening of November 11, near Vyazynka stop, the police found two men who were trying to damage the railway. They put a four-meter metal wire on the railway and lubricated the track bolts with a special tool to improve the electrical contact. When law enforcement officers came closer, the defendants tried to hide. Later, they were detained. A bottle of gasoline and a balaclava were found with them.

The suspects face up to 3 years in prison.