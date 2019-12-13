3.43 RUB
Another postponement of the publication of the ICAO report
However, the collective West does not hurry to deal with its own problems, in which it has little interest, it is much easier to blame all the troubles on Belarus. Here is another eloquent example.
The International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO has once again postponed the publication of its report on the May incident with the Ryanair aircraft in Minsk. The office has set a new deadline for the report - November 12. The excuse is the same - they have not yet gathered all the necessary information, the process goes on. It turns out that one day was enough for the European Union to consider Belarus guilty of landing a plane with a terrorist threat and to immediately launch an already prepared package of anti-Belarusian sanctions. And six months were not enough to collect the transparent factual information. The question arises: what kind of international organization is ICAO and who does it work for?
