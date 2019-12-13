3.42 RUB
Another flight Minsk - Erbil: more than 400 refugees return home
And less than an hour ago, another plane with refugees, who decided to return home, took off from the main airport of the country on the Minsk - Erbil route. The departure flight is carried out by an Iraqi airline. There are 417 passengers on board of Boeing-747, including 2 children under two, flew back home. Their dreams of a better life and the hope to be heard were shattered by the silence and indifference of the collective West, which itself had invited them. These people no longer have the strength or patience to wait for official Warsaw to open its doors to the European Union. But as the refugees themselves admitted, they do not want to return home either. There is no future there for either adults or children.
And as it has been stated today at Minsk national airport, the next flight to Damascus for refugees stuck on the Belarusian-Polish border is scheduled for tomorrow. The flight will be performed by a Syrian airline. The flight is expected to take off at 4.5 am. Nevertheless, the evacuation flights will continue for all those who wish to return home. Unlike the European Union, Belarus fulfills its part of the agreement.
