And less than an hour ago, another plane with refugees, who decided to return home, took off from the main airport of the country on the Minsk - Erbil route. The departure flight is carried out by an Iraqi airline. There are 417 passengers on board of Boeing-747, including 2 children under two, flew back home. Their dreams of a better life and the hope to be heard were shattered by the silence and indifference of the collective West, which itself had invited them. These people no longer have the strength or patience to wait for official Warsaw to open its doors to the European Union. But as the refugees themselves admitted, they do not want to return home either. There is no future there for either adults or children.