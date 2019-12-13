Latvian border guards forcibly take another group of 18 illegal immigrants to Belarusian border

Latvian border guards brought another group of 18 illegal immigrants (including women and children) to the Belarusian border by force. Many of the migrants are exhausted and need medical care. But Latvian border guards, instead of helping, take pictures of exhausted refugees on their phones and coldly watch the human suffering, as if it were a show.

The Belarusian ambulance team took a woman, her husband and child to the hospital. Their condition is stable and their lives are now in no danger. By the way, when Latvian border guards saw our medical workers, they hastily left the border line and retreated deep into their territory into the woods.