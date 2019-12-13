Exhausted refugees spend another night in Bruzgi checkpoint

The exhausted refugees spent another night in Bruzgi checkpoint. The conditions in which they had to wait for a new day made it impossible even to get warm, let alone to sleep. People, including babies and pregnant women, have to stay on the bare concrete in sub-zero temperatures. More than 2 thousand foreigners crossed the main camp and formed a new one at the checkpoint on the border with Poland. Neither sleeping bags, nor tents, nor campfires save them from the wild cold. In addition, one could hear children crying and coughing incessantly in the new refugee camp all night long. No wonder, since even adults get ill after a week of living in the cold, not to mention babies, some of them only a few months old.



All these people have come to show the Polish security forces their exclusively peaceful intentions. Until yesterday, they were sure that they would spend the next day in the European Union, particularly in Germany. That is where most of the refugees from their countries, which had been devastated by the war, were going. However, there was no "warm" reception from the democratic Poland. Instead, all night long it reminded the frozen and destitute people that they were not going to be welcomed. And in various languages, the loudspeaker urged them to go back. In addition, the Poles strengthened the fence at the line: they brought water cannons to the barbed wire, now there are four of them instead of two. This is how official Warsaw demonstrates its "hospitality".



