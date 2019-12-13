More EU sanctions: what consequences of ban on import of second-hand goods await consumers in Belarus

European officials have adopted another package of sanctions against Belarus. Among other things, they have introduced a ban on the supply of second-hand clothes from the European Union to the country. The possible consequences of such a decision were discussed in the talk show "Economic Environment".

First of all, the chairman of the concern "Bellegprom" Tatyana Lugina drew attention to the fact that second-hand goods in Belarus will will still make their way. That is, logistics channels will be rebuilt.

Tatyana Lugina:

It is clear that the price of goods will increase. How much it will cost, how it will get on the shelf, we will see. But even if there is no certain type of goods in second-hand stores now, I am sure that the Belarusian industry and imports from other countries will cover the needs of the buyer.

The talk show guest is convinced that buffs of second-hand stores are not in danger in the long term.