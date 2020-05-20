Zhirovichi Orthodox monastery turns 500

The date of the foundation of the spiritual center was not accidental, it was timed to the 20th of May. This day in the sacral calendar is marked by the appearance of the Zhirovichi Icon of the Mother of God - one of the main national sanctuaries. The monastery was restored 25 years ago, in independent Belarus. Due to the complex epidemiological situation in the world, major celebrations have been postponed. But the holiday of spirituality in Zhirovichi still took place. The President congratulated Zhirovichi Monastery on the 500th anniversary. "Realizing the importance of the spiritual component in shaping the traditions of the Belarusian people and preserving their cultural heritage, the state provides all possible support in restoring the Zhirovichi Monastery. The tireless prayerful work of its inhabitants awakens kindness and love, hope, and mercy in people and unites them in the face of any trials". Zhirovichi icon of the Mother of God only twice left the monastery walls. And the first time it was a forced measure. The icon was evacuated along with its archive and library collection during the First World War. For the second time, the icon was taken out of the monastery for the procession through Grodno Region in the late 30s. It is located in the main church of the monastery, the Assumption Cathedral, which according to the latest scientific research, was founded back in the 16th century. A project for the restoration of the Assumption Cathedral is currently underway. There is a special attitude and approach to cult monuments of architecture protected by the state. The rehabilitation program should be approved by the Ministry of Culture. The preservation of historical and cultural heritage in Belarus is given great attention. Our country has become synonymous with tolerance and peacefulness. And this is demonstrated by the Head of State, who always supports representatives of different faiths, whether Catholics, Orthodox, or Muslims. Temples are being opened in the country, and for several years now Minsk has the largest mosque in Eastern Europe, churches, and other religious shrines in the most remote parts of the country are being restored. This tradition was founded a quarter-century ago. Zhirovichi Monastery was one of the first sites to be restored.